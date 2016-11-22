Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Will The Election Ruin Your Thanksgiving Dinner?

By Danny Tyree | November 22, 2016 | 2:10 p.m.

According to the New York Daily News, the 2016 presidential election is dividing families on Thanksgiving.

Don’t be surprised if the occasion brings empty seats at the table, heated debates, awkward silences and (at potluck meals) a confusing array of dishes labeled “Not my casserole” and “Not my cranberry sauce.”

The earliest Thanksgivings I remember took place when the Vietnam War was escalating and the Sexual Revolution was exploding, so I have enough perspective to realize that holiday tension is not unprecedented.

When President Abraham Lincoln declared a national day of Thanksgiving in 1863, we were still in the midst of a war that pitted brother against brother. (Granted, that has morphed into a battle of brother-trapped-in-a-sister’s-body against sister-trapped-in-a-brother’s-body, but things are basically the same.)

Some people will always be more interested in finding bones of contention than PULLING the wishbone. I think my late grandfather could have found some way to start a Thanksgiving table war between the green Hula-Hoop fans and the godless orange Hula-Hoop fans.

But I do empathize with the citizens who think the divisiveness will hit new depths this year.

Who am I to question nostalgic yearnings for a simpler time? Many folks sincerely miss the olden days when “extreme vetting” meant the family dog would be walking funny for several days and when the only “nasty woman” was cousin Bertie, who observed the “30-second rule” when she thought no one saw her dropping cooked yams on the dining room floor.

But that Mayflower has sailed. This will not be a Norman Rockwell holiday. Politics has seen to it that even the most wholesome old holiday songs are now tainted. (“Over the river and through the w — oh, somebody’s aides have closed the bridge!”)

On a positive note, family members will chew their food really, really well — out of fear that President-elect Donald Trump will declare the Heimlich Maneuver retroactively stripped from Obamacare.

Some hosts will undoubtedly go out of their way to get a rise out of their guests. (“Thank you, Lord, for this succulent turkey, which was allowed to grow to an impressive size, instead of being yanked untimely from its mother’s womb. Egg. Whatever.”)

Other hosts will bend over backward to avoid controversy. (“No more choice of ‘white meat’ or ‘dark meat.’ This bird is being blended into Thanksgiving smoothies.”)

Ground rules may have to be set down, including no talk about fracking Plymouth Rock, no referring to the cornucopia (“horn of plenty”) as a “horn of deplorables” and no bragging about how many bankruptcies one can generate while participating in pre-Black Friday door-buster sales.

Most people will bring their own well-rehearsed talking points to the gathering, but of course one clueless idiot will stumble right into a controversy. (“I guess the Electoral College is OK, but it would be better with safe spaces and adult coloring books and an occasional kegger ...”)

There’s still time to salvage the holiday. Thanksgiving can still be a time for traditional activities, such as kibitzing your niece’s new beau, loosening your belt while watching televised football games and listening to a grandchild’s first word (“Misogynist!”)

Here’s hoping that we can find common ground, join hands and give thanks for our many blessings — like, for instance, the ability to come up with the cleverest scheme for getting great-aunt Maude to promise US that antique chest of drawers!

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 