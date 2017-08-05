Daraka Larimore-Hall Resigns as Santa Barbara County Democratic Party Chairman

Longtime local party leader shifting focus to second-in-command California Democratic Party role to which he was elected last year

After a decade leading the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall has stepped down to devote more of his time to the statewide party position he won last year.

Larimore-Hall formally resigned at Thursday night’s meeting of the county party’s central committee. He will continue to serve on the panel, but has been succeeded by Gail Teton-Landis.

“It’s been a good run,” Larimore-Hall told Noozhawk. “It is time to give someone else a shot.”

The California Democratic Party recently elected Larimore-Hall its vice chairman, the second-most powerful party position in the state.

“I will be working on helping to improve the party’s operation in races on local issues all around the state,” he explained. “I will also be helping to be a bridge between the Bernie (Sanders)-inspired grassroots activists and party regulars.”

Larimore-Hall said he plans to remain involved in Santa Barbara County, but wants to take full advantage of the new opportunity to make an impact on a larger stage.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to influence the way the party is operating on the ground around the state,” he said. “What inspires me about politics is bottom-up political engagement.”

Larimore-Hall, who grew up in Santa Barbara, has been a powerful and sometimes controversial force on the local party scene. While the public sees and knows the names of elected Democrats, it is he who has worked strategically behind the scenes to identify and groom candidates, as well as strengthen the party with a younger base of progressive activists.

If Democratic candidates expected to win the party’s support, they needed to go through Larimore-Hall and convince him that their candidacies were best for the party.

“I have learned that you really have to judge politicians on their actions not their words or personal relationships,” he said.

“Over and over again, I see women doing the hardest work in the party and women in politics most likely to take one for the team, to step aside and be a team player, and it is has always been much harder to convince a dude that thinks he’s God’s gift to politics that they should run for something else.”

A dynamic speaker who has made economic equality a core issue for the party over the past decade, Larimore-Hall fundamentally believes that the party comes before the politician because politicians come and go.

“We all do better when we all do better,” he said. “When Democrats act like a team, we can accomplish a lot more than when everyone is out for their own agendas. You can lead a donkey to water, but you can’t make them drink. Some people get that, some people don’t.”

Democratic Party-backed candidates make up a majority of the Goleta and Santa Barbara city councils, the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. Party-endorsed candidates also hold the local seats in the Assembly, state Senate and Congress.

Larimore-Hall said he is leaving the county party leadership in good hands.

“I think we have a new influx of activists alarmed at the federal level,” he said, referring to the election of President Donald Trump and the continued Republican control of Congress.

“We have really great elected officials up and down the coast. Things are popping.”

Teton-Landis, who described herself as a retired professional volunteer, is the former president of the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and has served on the county party’s central committee for the last four years.

“I think Daraka has done a good job,” she said. “I am not trying to fill his shoes, but I am doing my best to move the party forward.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.