Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Daraka Larimore-Hall Resigns as Santa Barbara County Democratic Party Chairman

Longtime local party leader shifting focus to second-in-command California Democratic Party role to which he was elected last year

Daraka Larimore-Hall, speaking at a 2014 Santa Barbara County Democratic Party event, has resigned as local party chairman but says he is leaving the organization in good hands. “I think we have a new influx of activists alarmed at the federal level,” he says. “We have really great elected officials up and down the coast. Things are popping.” Click to view larger
Daraka Larimore-Hall, speaking at a 2014 Santa Barbara County Democratic Party event, has resigned as local party chairman but says he is leaving the organization in good hands. “I think we have a new influx of activists alarmed at the federal level,” he says. “We have really great elected officials up and down the coast. Things are popping.” (Noozhawk file photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 5, 2017 | 9:25 p.m.

After a decade leading the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall has stepped down to devote more of his time to the statewide party position he won last year.

Larimore-Hall formally resigned at Thursday night’s meeting of the county party’s central committee. He will continue to serve on the panel, but has been succeeded by Gail Teton-Landis.

“It’s been a good run,” Larimore-Hall told Noozhawk. “It is time to give someone else a shot.”

The California Democratic Party recently elected Larimore-Hall its vice chairman, the second-most powerful party position in the state.

“I will be working on helping to improve the party’s operation in races on local issues all around the state,” he explained. “I will also be helping to be a bridge between the Bernie (Sanders)-inspired grassroots activists and party regulars.”

Larimore-Hall said he plans to remain involved in Santa Barbara County, but wants to take full advantage of the new opportunity to make an impact on a larger stage.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to influence the way the party is operating on the ground around the state,” he said. “What inspires me about politics is bottom-up political engagement.”

Larimore-Hall, who grew up in Santa Barbara, has been a powerful and sometimes controversial force on the local party scene. While the public sees and knows the names of elected Democrats, it is he who has worked strategically behind the scenes to identify and groom candidates, as well as strengthen the party with a younger base of progressive activists.

If Democratic candidates expected to win the party’s support, they needed to go through Larimore-Hall and convince him that their candidacies were best for the party.

“I have learned that you really have to judge politicians on their actions not their words or personal relationships,” he said.

“Over and over again, I see women doing the hardest work in the party and women in politics most likely to take one for the team, to step aside and be a team player, and it is has always been much harder to convince a dude that thinks he’s God’s gift to politics that they should run for something else.”

A dynamic speaker who has made economic equality a core issue for the party over the past decade, Larimore-Hall fundamentally believes that the party comes before the politician because politicians come and go.

“We all do better when we all do better,” he said. “When Democrats act like a team, we can accomplish a lot more than when everyone is out for their own agendas. You can lead a donkey to water, but you can’t make them drink. Some people get that, some people don’t.”

Democratic Party-backed candidates make up a majority of the Goleta and Santa Barbara city councils, the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. Party-endorsed candidates also hold the local seats in the Assembly, state Senate and Congress.

Larimore-Hall said he is leaving the county party leadership in good hands.

“I think we have a new influx of activists alarmed at the federal level,” he said, referring to the election of President Donald Trump and the continued Republican control of Congress.

“We have really great elected officials up and down the coast. Things are popping.”

Teton-Landis, who described herself as a retired professional volunteer, is the former president of the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and has served on the county party’s central committee for the last four years.

“I think Daraka has done a good job,” she said. “I am not trying to fill his shoes, but I am doing my best to move the party forward.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 