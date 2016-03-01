Darby Naughton Gives 6 Solid Innings in Dos Pueblos’ First Win

Baseball

Junior Darby Naughton pitched six scoreless inning, leading Dos Pueblos to a 4-0 baseball win over Burbank in its home opener on Tuesday.

The game was part of the Easton Tournament.

Naughton struck on seven and got some defensive help behind him. Conlter Nisbet make a diving stop at third base and catcher Josh Feldhaus threw out a Burbank baserunner trying to steal.

Austin Bull pitched a scoreless seventh to preserve the shutout.

Offensively, the Chargers (1-1) were able to score early, jumping ahead with two runs in the second inning runs. They also scored in the 4th and 5th innings.

Gio Macias continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-4. Feldhaus had an RBI single, scoring Peter Appel who led the second inning off with a double.

DP is back in action on Thursday.