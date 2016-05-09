Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:04 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Darby Naughton Gives Dos Pueblos Solid Outing in 3-1 Win Over Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 9, 2016 | 6:03 p.m.

Darby Naughton gave the Dos Pueblos baseball team a huge boost on Monday, helping the Chargers defeat Ventura, 3-1,  in key Channel League game at Scott O'Leary Field.

Darby Naughton pitched six innings for Dos Pueblos (Noozhawk file photo)

Jed Donelan, Dustin Demeter and Colton Nisbet had RBI hits for Dos Pueblos.

Naughton, who was making his second starter after sitting out a couple of weeks with a sore arm, pitched six solid innings, striking out four and giving up an unearned run to earn the win.

Austin Bull pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out one batter, to earn the save.

The win moves Dos Pueblos one victory from clinching a tie for the league title. The Chargers (17-8 overall) are in first place at 7-3, with two remaining games against Ventura (4-6, 7-13) on Tuesday and Thursday.  Santa Barbara is right behind them at 6-4, with two games this week against San Marcos (4-6).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

