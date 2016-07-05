Darby Naughton, Ryan Guardino, Joe Firestone Invited to Area Code Games Baseball Tryouts

Baseball

Local prep baseball players Ryan Guardino of San Marcos, Darby Naughton of Dos Pueblos and Joe Firestone of Santa Barbara High have been selected to the Milwaukee Brewers’ Area Code Baseball Team tryouts this week at Westmont College.

The Brewers invite several of the top incoming senior ballplayers from throughout Southern California to try out for spots on their team that will play in the five-day Area Code Baseball Games on Aug. 6-10 at Blair Field in Long Beach.

Last year’s Brewers team included Santa Barbara High’s Kevin Gowdy, who recently was drafted and signed by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Naughton was the ace of the pitching staff for Channel League-champion and CIF semifinalist Dos Pueblos. He was a first-team all-Channel League seletion.

Guardino earned all-league first-team honors after a solid junior season for San Marcos. He was a standout with the glove at shortstop and the Royals’ leading hitter with a .432 average.

Firestone, a speedy outfielder for the Dons, was an all-league first-team honoree.

The tryouts at Westmont run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

