Baseball
Darby Naughton Shuts Down Buena
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 17, 2017 | 8:34 p.m.
Darby Naughton allowed only one hit through six innings, and Dos Pueblos blanked Buena 4-0 in a Channel League baseball game on Friday at Scott O'Leary Field.
Naughton was efficient, throwing 75 pitches. He walked three and struck out one. The senior ace got offensive support from Isaac Coffey, who tripled and drove in two runs, and Kevin Barker, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Colter Nisbet also had a RBI.
The Chargers scored two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth
Jake McBride pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Chargers (7-2-1, 2-0-1). Buena is 3-5, 0-2.
.
