Talk on Protecting Water Sustains Environmentalist’s Cause

By Karen Feeney | January 17, 2017 | 1:56 p.m.

The second annual Darcy Aston Memorial Sustainable Water Lecture and Potluck will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at UCSB in Bren 1414.

Darcy Aston Click to view larger
Darcy Aston (UCSB)

Titled Inspiring Innovations in Watershed Protection; From Grassroots to Policy to Practice, the discussion — featuring keynote speaker Martha Davis — will focus on shifts in global thinking and how we can work together to find and implement solutions to protect our watersheds and our water resources.

Davis, who for years led the Mono Lake Committee efforts to restore Mono Lake, now serves as the executive manager of policy development at the Inland Empire Utilities Agency.

Moderator for the event is Bob Wilkinson, adjunct professor emeritus at UCSB Bren School.

Following Davis' talk, there will be a panel discussion consisting of Art Ludwig, ecological systems designer and author, founder at Oasis Design; George Johnson, creeks supervisor for Santa Barbara Creeks Division; and Cora Kammeyer, Environmental Studies graduate and Bren Masters candidate.

This is the second in a series of annual lectures and community gatherings in memory of Darcy Aston, 1981 UCSB Environmental Studies alum and beloved member of the Santa Barbara Community.

Donations to support this lecture series may be made to UCSB Foundation: https://www.giveucsb.com/astonfund.htm.

— Karen Feeney.

 
