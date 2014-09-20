Darcy Lynn Aston, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1959-2014

Posted on September 20, 2014 | 11:28 p.m.

Source: Jean Thomson

Before daylight on September 10, 2014, Darcy Lynn Aston slipped from our lives, her beloved husband, Nels Berthold, by her side. She was 55.

Darcy was golden light, fierce love and strength, with an exuberance that rendered her a force of nature. She shined her enormous love and pride on her cub, Bryce, her family, and her ever-widening tribe of friends. She was unequivocal in her love and her commitments, and devoted her life to preserving our most precious resource: water. She made the world a better place and we are blessed to have known and loved her.



Darcy was born on January 25, 1959, in Bakersfield, California. In 1965, her parents, Marilyn and Bob, moved Darcy and her siblings — Robert, Suzanne, and David — to Walnut Creek, California. Darcy graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1977, and from UC Santa Barbara in 1981.

After college she worked as a naturalist in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park, and then returned to her college town to work for the County of Santa Barbara in water conservation and pollution prevention.

In 2005 she and Bryce moved to Petaluma to join Nels and his son, Eli. There she directed FishNet 4C, and later worked for the Napa County Sanitation District. Darcy devoted her career to education, outreach and stewardship of the environment.

Darcy was an avid world traveler, but she considered the Sierra Nevada her spiritual home. She and Nels and their children enjoyed many adventures together, backpacking and camping throughout the West. Darcy found joy in simple things: growing and canning vegetables, preparing delicious food, swimming, biking, hiking, and spending time with family and friends.



Darcy faced pancreatic cancer with great courage and lived the days left to her surrounded by her many friends and devoted family. In addition to her husband, daughter and stepson, Eli, she is survived by her mother and siblings. Her father preceded her in death.

A celebration of Darcy’s life will be held at 4 p.m. October 18, 2014, at the Post Wellness Center, 224A Weller St., Petaluma. Visit Darcy’s CaringBridge page for details.

Contributions in Darcy’s memory may be made to Friends of the Petaluma River at 260H N. Water St., Petaluma 94952, or click here to make an online donation.

We will forever miss our Water Girl.

