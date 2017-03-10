Darkness Suspends Dos Pueblos-Ventura Opener

Baseball

Ventura and Dos Pueblos were in a 2-2 tie in the Channel League baseball opener on Friday when the game was called after 11 innings due to darkness.

The teams will complete the game at a later date.

Darby Naughton started for the Chargers and struck out five in six innings. He allowed one earned run. Isaac Coffey pitched the next five innings of scoreless relief and also fanned five Cougars.

Drew Darke went 2 for 5 and drove in a run.

Dos Pueblos (3-2-1 overall) plays a twin bill at Arroyo Grande on Saturday and hosts Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.