Posted on September 26, 2013 | 1:32 a.m.

Darlene Elizabeth Stein of Santa Barbara, 1933-2013

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Darlene Eliazbeth Stein, age 80, went to heaven September 8, 2013, and her soul was granted eternal life.

After fighting the effects of a stroke for 39 years and Alzheimer’s for three years, her body could take no more.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joe, and her son, Aaron.

Darlene was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, on April 3, 1933. She was a life member of the Lompoc Valley Iris Society and a longtime member of the Fabulous St. Raphael’s Bowling League.

A funeral Mass was held September 2, 2013, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Goleta.

Arrangements were by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

