Darrell Alvin Ghan of Santa Barbara, 1942-2014

Posted on November 21, 2014 | 9:19 a.m.

Source: Stefan Ghan

Darrell Alvin Ghan, 71, passed away Nov. 6, 2014, in his hometown Santa Barbara, CA, from complications of infections.

Darrell was born in Fresno, CA, on Dec 11, 1942, the first child to Arthena and Alvin Ghan, and had one sister, Sherri Russell

Darrell graduated from Fresno High School and joined the Air Force shortly after, where he was a security police officer and dog handler.

On July 26, 1963, Darrell married Martha Ghan (Doss) in Clovis, CA. They were married and deeply in love until the day of Darrell’s passing. Enough cannot be said about Darrell’s devotion to his wife; they spent over 51 years together.

Darrell was an avid bicyclist for many years, and in his 40s suffered a nearly fatal crash that lead to the loss of one of his arms. He overcame this difficulty, suffering severe chronic pain for the rest of his life and immersed himself in his beautiful painting.

His art has been displayed in many shows all over Santa Barbara County. One would be hard pressed to hear a negative mention of him.

Darrell established and owned Sundowner Draperies, and was in the window-covering business for over 40 years.

Darrell is survived by Martha Ghan (Doss), his wife of 51 years; daughter Jocelyn (Alan) Price; son Stefan (Ramona) Ghan; mother Arthena Ghan; sister Sherri Wenger (Ghan); three grandsons, two granddaughters, two half-brothers, and many loved nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Darrell joins his beloved daughters Kristina Elizabeth Ghan and Vangela Kimberly Ghan-Gibson in The Spirit, whom he missed so dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at the San Vicente Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 340 Old Mill Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. The service has been made possible wholly through donations from friends and family, we are very grateful.

If you would like to bring a dish or refreshments to the memorial or need more details, please contact Jocelyn Price at 805.453.2858 or Stefan Ghan at 805.636.5511.