Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 6, 2013 | 8:40 p.m.

Darren Reed Boe of Santa Barbara, 1983-2013

Source: Boe Family

Darren Reed Boe of Santa Barbara died on June 1.

Darren Reed Boe
Darren Reed Boe

Darren was born on July 4, 1983. He was the first child of Ray Boe and Ann Davis. He attended local schools, including Kellogg Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High, Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara City College.

Darren was a bright and capable young man. He was an inventor, musician and natural comedian. He enjoyed four-wheeling in his FJ Cruiser on the dunes at Pismo Beach.

His contagious smile and laughter will be missed by his many friends.

Darren is survived by his parents, Ray Boe and Debbie Dulawan Boe, and Ann Davis and Bill Davis; his brother, Nolen Boe; and many stepbrothers and stepsisters. He is also survived by his grandmother, Carolyn Boe, and grandfather, Fran Wrage.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St. in Santa Barbara.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 