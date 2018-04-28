Darren Reed Boe of Santa Barbara, 1983-2013

Posted on June 6, 2013 | 8:40 p.m.

Source: Boe Family

Darren Reed Boe of Santa Barbara died on June 1.

Darren was born on July 4, 1983. He was the first child of Ray Boe and Ann Davis. He attended local schools, including Kellogg Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High, Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara City College.

Darren was a bright and capable young man. He was an inventor, musician and natural comedian. He enjoyed four-wheeling in his FJ Cruiser on the dunes at Pismo Beach.

His contagious smile and laughter will be missed by his many friends.

Darren is survived by his parents, Ray Boe and Debbie Dulawan Boe, and Ann Davis and Bill Davis; his brother, Nolen Boe; and many stepbrothers and stepsisters. He is also survived by his grandmother, Carolyn Boe, and grandfather, Fran Wrage.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St. in Santa Barbara.