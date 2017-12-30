Daryl Cagle: A New Year, Same Old Donald Trump and Lil’ Kim

As the years pass, some things stay the same.

Presidents come and go, but North Korea remains a pain in the butt. Things don’t change much, even for President Donald Trump.

Here’s a New Year’s cartoon I drew three years ago with then-President Barack Obama and Lil’ Kim.

I don’t think we’ll see a change in North Korea, but hopefully we’ll see a new president getting bitten in the butt in another three years.

