Daryl Cagle: America Lands a Triple Putz with Donald Trump

With all the talk of “landing the triple lutz” at the Olympics, it occurred to me that President Donald Trump is a “triple putz”.

I thought “putz” was Yiddish slang for “penis” with the meaning of “jerk” but according to the Google dictionary:

putz

ˌpəts,ˌpo͝ots/

NORTH AMERICAN informal

noun

1. a stupid or worthless person.

verb

2. engage in inconsequential or unproductive activity.

“too much putzing around up there would ruin them”

That definition is not quite what I meant. I told our Cagle cartoonists that we weren’t going to accept penis gags any more. That was quite a difficult edict to enforce — I’m even violating it with this triple putz.

Putzes win, I guess.

