Daryl Cagle: Angry Birds Won’t Bring Peace in Gaza

The “peaceful” protests in Gaza have been quite dramatic, with both sides blaming each other for the violence. I thought it would be interesting to draw the peaceful protesters as doves of peace. Those are olive branches in their mouths.

My personal view is that there is no solution to the Israel-Palestinian issue. Someday soon we may look back on these ugly times as the good old days.

If I could play God and impose my own peace plan, it would be to force everyone to give up their religion.

When I started this, I thought I would draw all of the doves with no pants, Donald Duck style, with bird legs and feet. The problem is that birds have knees that go backward, and it was difficult to put them into the action poses without suffering some strange compromises.

So I went with a different compromise: human knees, feet, pants and shoes, and birdie hands on the ends of their wings.

Cartoons about the Israel-Palestinian conflict often invite angry email. I’ve drawn militant doves before — here’s one that got me lots of angry email ...

The angry mail for this one came from Israel supporters who thought the cartoon was anti-Semitic because they thought the helmet on the Israeli soldier looked like a German Nazi helmet; they also objected to the Star of David on the helmet, arguing that it signified Jews rather than the complete Israeli flag with stripes, signifying Israel.

Cartoons about the conflict don’t please anybody and are among the least reprinted cartoons. But cartoonists don’t get to choose the news

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.