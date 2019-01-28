Daryl Cagle: ‘Art of the Deal’ Mastermind Donald Trump Knocks Himself Out

President Donald Trump backed down and the partial government shutdown ended last Friday. Conservative and liberals both see this as Trump “caving” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., winning the confrontation.
