Daryl Cagle: Bad Guys, Watch Out!

My “Bad Guys, Watch Out” cartoon is a favorite oldie that I updated.

The recent shootings in Texas, where a good Samaritan with a rifle shot the evil bad guy, then chased him down with the help of another good Samaritan, seems to give weight to the gun-nuts’ argument that we’re all safer when more people carry guns, so I thought it was a good time to bring back this oldie.

I originally drew the following one in response to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law that allowed George Zimmerman to kill Trayvon Martin — and to “get away with it.” The characters were originally saying, “I’m standing my ground.” The point was a little different, but not much different.

Now, I suspect we’ll see more people who are motivated to carry their guns everywhere, to be ready in case a bad guy comes along. I may be bringing this cartoon back every few years, as this issue never goes away.

