Daryl Cagle: Blame Them, Not Me
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)
By Daryl Cagle | @dcagle
| January 22, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.
We have a government shutdown and all we’re hearing are arguments about who is to blame.
There is plenty of blame to go around!
Below is my cartoon in the Jan. 22 USA Today. I do a different version for grayscale.
— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.
