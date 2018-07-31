Daryl Cagle: Blood or No Blood?

Editors don’t like blood. Cartoonists love blood.

Evil despots around the world, like Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, are often drawn in a sea of blood.

When editors see blood, they move onto the next cartoon. More blood, less ink.

So I did two versions of today’s President Donald Trump versus Michael Cohen cartoon. I’ll keep an eye out for which version editors choose — but I don’t expect any surprise.

