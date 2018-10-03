Daryl Cagle: Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Supreme Court Kaveman

I was riveted to my TV all day last Thursday. I thought Christine Blasey Ford and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were both believable.

It is interesting that so many people talk about how this is a “he said, she said” thing, with no proof, using arguments that relate to trials and criminal proceedings. Of course, this is a job interview, and courtroom arguments about proof and procedure are not a part of job interviews.

Clearly, Kavanaugh won’t be a choice that will reflect well on the institution of the Supreme Court, which is enough reason to choose another eager candidate.

Whether it is fair to him or not, that’s what my cartoon is about; I’m illustrating the notion that Kavanaugh doesn’t reflect well on the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh isn’t my first caveman. In fact, cavemen are a popular cliché for editorial cartoonists, and I’ve drawn my share. Here’s an old Vladimir Putin caveman from when Russia invaded Crimea.

This old caveman cartoon was from when President George W. Bush appointed John Bolton to be the U.N. ambassador. Funny how characters like Bolton never go away.

Somehow I think I’ll be drawing lots more cavemen; there are plenty of them in Washington.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.