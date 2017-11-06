Daryl Cagle: Stream of Consciousness About a Bull Peeing on Catalonia, and Elsewhere

I’ve drawn lots of peeing dog cartoons. One of my favorite oldies is President George W. Bush as a dog marking his territory around the world.

So naturally I wanted to draw a bull, as Spain, peeing on Catalonia. The problem is, that on the map, Catalonia is in the upper right hand corner of Spain, and for the Spanish bull to pee on Catalonia I would have to have the Spain-Bull stand in France, which doesn’t make much sense.

The bull could be standing up to pee, in an arc up to Catalonia, but that’s a little nasty. We have a new “no penises” policy here at Cagle Cartoons, which means that strategic parts of the bull have to be concealed.

So I settled on the doggie-style leg up peeing, with the map of Spain in perspective and the pee puddle above the bull. I know that’s a stretch.

Here’s my old favorite Bush peeing cartoon. Bigger map. Smaller doggie. No puddle under the doggie.

Sometimes it’s hard to pee when geography gets in the way — so my Catalonia cartoon is not one of my best. Still, I look to draw peeing “doggies” whenever I can.

