Daryl Cagle: California vs. Donald Trump

My blue, home state of California has taken the lead in pushing back against President Donald Trump, from dozens of lawsuits to legislation about taxes, the environment and immigration among many other things.
Trump doesn’t like push-back and California’s “sanctuary cities” really make Trump mad. That’s why I drew that face-off.
— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle