Daryl Cagle: Congratulations, Vladimir Putin

There was a “big story” a couple of days ago about President Donald Trump calling and congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his “election” victory.

Trump had been given notes from his staff for the call, with a warning in all caps urging him not to congratulate Putin, probably because Putin’s election was bogus as top opponents weren’t allow to run, and in the wake of Russia’s attempted assassination of a double agent in England. This led to more speculation about why Trump seems to compliment Putin at every opportunity, which quickly turned into banter about who leaked the story.

This story would hang around for a while in normal times, but the news moves so fast these days that the story was over about the time I finished drawing my cartoon. Gotta draw faster.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk.