Is President Donald Trump being clever to throw DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) at Congress? It is hard to know, but it certainly makes the Republicans look heartless if they don’t catch those “childhood arrivals.”
I drew this one a couple of days ago. Sorry to be slow.
