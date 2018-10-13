Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump, a Saudi Prince and Cold Blood

Here’s President Donald Trump shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who has blood on his hands for allegedly ordering the suspected murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump has been quite chummy with Saudi Arabia, which seems to be a house of horrors, accounting for most of the 9/11 killers, and a long history of human rights abuses and recent ugly overkill in Yemen.

I like the idea of the black and white image with only the blood in red. Look familiar? I did much the same thing with Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

As Trump continues to cozy up to murderous dictators, maybe I’ll make this into a series.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.