Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump and Twitter

Here’s my new TwitterTrump with President Donald Trump and the news media.

I searched our database for other “Trump hair on the Twitter bird” cartoons for this blog post just now, and I found this similar one from Nate Beeler of the Columbus Dispatch from some months ago.

Ouch! That is pretty similar and Trump looks poised to barf.

We’re getting to a saturation point on Trump with Twitter-bird cartoons; there are thousands.

Twitter-bird in Trump’s nesty hair is pretty common, as are Twitter birds pooping on and swarming around him in all manner of aggressive scenarios.

Just go to PoliticalCartoons.com and search for “Twitter” to see the swarmy swarm.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.