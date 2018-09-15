Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Dances with China

I realize this cartoon is a bit ambiguous. Perhaps President Donald Trump is wrestling with China. Maybe Trump is “facing off” with China.

Maybe there is something sexy going on with China that we can’t quite see. It’s hard to tell.

I went with “dance.” The United States will soon be adding another $250,000,000,000+ of tariffs to Chinese imports, which will move China to retaliate in other ways.

I draw lots of Trump-critical cartoons, but this one isn’t one of them. I think Trump’s approach to China is long overdue. I even posted this one as a “Trump Friendly” cartoon on our CagleCartoons.com newspaper syndication site — although, that is probably ambiguous, too.

I’ve drawn Trump and a Chinese dragon before.

Dragons don’t have to represent China, although the chinese style dragons are more fun to draw. Here’s the dragon cartoon I drew the day after the election, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

