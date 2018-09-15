Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Dances with China

Donald Trump Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)
By Daryl Cagle | @dcagle | September 15, 2018 | 1:45 p.m.

I realize this cartoon is a bit ambiguous. Perhaps President Donald Trump is wrestling with China. Maybe Trump is “facing off” with China.

Maybe there is something sexy going on with China that we can’t quite see. It’s hard to tell.

I went with “dance.” The United States will soon be adding another $250,000,000,000+ of tariffs to Chinese imports, which will move China to retaliate in other ways.

I draw lots of Trump-critical cartoons, but this one isn’t one of them. I think Trump’s approach to China is long overdue. I even posted this one as a “Trump Friendly” cartoon on our CagleCartoons.com newspaper syndication site — although, that is probably ambiguous, too.

I’ve drawn Trump and a Chinese dragon before.

Donald Trump Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)

Dragons don’t have to represent China, although the chinese style dragons are more fun to draw. Here’s the dragon cartoon I drew the day after the election, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.

