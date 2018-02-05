Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Digs In to Undermine Robert Mueller

My goal with this cartoon was to make it look like the situation is threatening to both President Donald Trump (who can have the ground fall in on him) and independent counsel Robert Mueller (who may fall).

So ... who will be the first to fall, and the first to get squished, when this all collapses?

