Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Is Knots

I love how President Donald Trump’s long, red tie has become a standard cliché for editorial cartoonists. It is much more fun the the big ears on Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Everyone thought that Trump’s hair would be the thing that drew the cartoonists together. The long tie is even more fun than President Bill Clinton’s dropped pants and boxer shorts with the little hearts.

Trump is arguably more sexually indiscriminate and profligate than Clinton, but the sex issues don’t seem to stick to Trump as easily as they did to a blue dress.

I like the idea of the president tied up into a Gordian Knot. I did the same thing to Obama some years ago, and used it as the cover of my Obama Coloring Book. Click here for all of my coloring books.

