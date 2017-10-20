Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:07 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Lights Up a Caduceus Campfire

(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)
By Daryl Cagle | @dcagle | October 20, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump pulled the funding rug out from under Obamacare, which may not have been failing before, but is much more likely to fail now.

Trump supporters claim that this is to light a fire under Congress to fix the problem — more likely, it will just light a fire under the health-care system, leaving it scorched — like a marshmallow over the campfire.

I love the caduceus symbol for medicine, with the two snakes and the little wings at the top of a pole; it is a wonderful cartoon cliché that allows me to do health-care cartoons without words.

As health care poses existential political issues that divide the Republicans, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to bash the elephants with caduceuses.

Of course, President Barack Obama took a bite out of the Republican Party by pushing Obamacare through Congress without a single Republican vote.

(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

Obama took a moment to gloat.

(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

Republicans can’t agree on health care, and likely won’t get anything done, leading Trump to blow up the system up. Perhaps Congress will be more willing to clean up a big health-care mess of Trump’s making; they can always blame it on Obama.

(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

More likely, I think health care will be the issue that sinks the Republican Party.

(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.

