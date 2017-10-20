Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Lights Up a Caduceus Campfire

President Donald Trump pulled the funding rug out from under Obamacare, which may not have been failing before, but is much more likely to fail now.

Trump supporters claim that this is to light a fire under Congress to fix the problem — more likely, it will just light a fire under the health-care system, leaving it scorched — like a marshmallow over the campfire.

I love the caduceus symbol for medicine, with the two snakes and the little wings at the top of a pole; it is a wonderful cartoon cliché that allows me to do health-care cartoons without words.

As health care poses existential political issues that divide the Republicans, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to bash the elephants with caduceuses.

Of course, President Barack Obama took a bite out of the Republican Party by pushing Obamacare through Congress without a single Republican vote.

Obama took a moment to gloat.

Republicans can’t agree on health care, and likely won’t get anything done, leading Trump to blow up the system up. Perhaps Congress will be more willing to clean up a big health-care mess of Trump’s making; they can always blame it on Obama.

More likely, I think health care will be the issue that sinks the Republican Party.

