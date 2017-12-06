Daryl Cagle: Donald ‘#MeToo’ Trump

The Statue of Liberty and the Statue of Lady Justice seem to have been hanging out together a lot more, in editorial cartoons recently.

They are a natural couple! Here they are hanging out at the Women’s March on Washington.

My favorite Liberty and Justice cartoon is the one below, by Nate Beeler of the Columbus Dispatch. He drew it when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.