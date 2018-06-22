Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump’s Pied Piper Act a Dead End for Immigrant Children

When President Donald Trump described illegal immigrants as infesting America, I remembered an old cartoon I drew early in 2015 with Trump as the Pied Piper.

Of course, the Pied Piper legend was about a goofy troubadour who played his “pipe” to rid a town of rats, then, as the result of a payment dispute, he led the children out of town.

Trump’s recent executive order that supposedly stopped jailing immigrant children seems to do little or nothing about the kids, who will continue to be imprisoned, one way or another — perhaps on military bases.

I lived in New York in the 1980s, and Trump was a big local celebrity; he was a thin playboy, before he turned orange, and it took me some time to realize that present-day plump Trump doesn’t look much like the Trump I knew. Trump has filled out his figure and trimmed his formerly giant, bushy eyebrows. I had a svelte 1980s Trump in my memory as I drew this oldie with Trump entrancing the Republican Party.

Now it bothers me to look at this one. Looking at the kids in cages bothers me more.

