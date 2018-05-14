Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:59 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Right to Pull the Rug on Iran Deal

Iran cartoon Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)
By Daryl Cagle | @dcagle | May 14, 2018 | 11:00 a.m.

My new cartoon is unusual for me because I would call it “pro-Trump.”

I’m not bothered by President Donald Trump pulling the United States out of the Iran deal, as most of the world seems to be. The pallets of cash that were secretly delivered to Iran as part of the deal were enough to turn me against it, even if Iran wasn’t such an active bad actor on the world stage.

My cartoon shows Iran’s supreme leader. I suppose readers won’t recognize the supreme leader, but what the heck, he looks pretty archetypal, so I didn’t give him a label.

I thought the rug should be a Persian carpet — it didn’t have to be, but it seems appropriate. I Googled Persian carpets and found that there are a number of artists who do paintings of Persian carpets. That sounds like fun; I enjoyed drawing the Persian carpet.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.

