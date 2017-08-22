Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump Troops to Afghanistan

The news seems to repeat itself.

President Donald Trump has announced yet another increase in troops for Afghanistan — after campaigning on getting us out of Afghanistan.

Does the above cartoon look familiar? It wasn’t much different with President Barack Obama ...

Somehow I think I’ll be drawing this cartoon with each new president for another 17 years. If I live that long.

