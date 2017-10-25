Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump vs. Frederica Wilson

The story about President Donald Trump’s awkward condolence call to the widow of a fallen soldier, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, has dragged on for more than a week.
I wasn’t going to draw about it, but as the story droned on and on, with more awkward false tweets and statements from the White House and a feud with Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., it looks like I can’t avoid this one.
