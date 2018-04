Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump vs. Frederica Wilson

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk . Contact him at [email protected] , follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle . Click here for previous cartoons . The opinions expressed are his own.

I wasn’t going to draw about it, but as the story droned on and on, with more awkward false tweets and statements from the White House and a feud with Rep. Frederica Wilson , D-Fla., it looks like I can’t avoid this one.

The story about President Donald Trump’s awkward condolence call to the widow of a fallen soldier, Army Sgt. La David Johnson , has dragged on for more than a week.

