Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump’s Wandering Eye

President Donald Trump surprised the pundits and his own Republican Party when he sided with the Democrats last week. Trump hasn’t been getting much from the grouchy, ineffectual Republicans, so it shouldn’t be surprising that his eye starts to wander.

That Democrat is quite a cutie.

This cartoon is similar to one I drew many years ago, when President George W. Bush was looking to jump into wars around the globe.

Men don’t change much, huh?

