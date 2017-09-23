Daryl Cagle: Drawing Double Eagles

On Sept. 21, I drew two cartoons with eagles. The first one is in response to the news of additional economic sanctions against North Korea, including banking restrictions that should put a crimp in the wallets of North Korea’s elites.

The second is a Mexican eagle cartoon (the eagle and snake characters on the Mexican flag).

Next to a weeping Statue of Liberty, weeping eagles are an editorial cartooning standard — so much so that we should probably avoid these cartoons, but when the times call for weeping eagle it is hard to say “no.”

About a month ago I vacationed in Mexico City with my family, staying in an Airbnb apartment in La Condesa, a neighborhood that was one of the hardest hit in the Sept. 19 earthquake that killed hundreds of people.

The scenes on TV look terribly familiar. It is a lovely neighborhood and the neighbors were all very nice; I’m not surprised to see the residents all pulling together in these difficult days.

Such a horror.

