Daryl Cagle: Flu Epidemic Grips America

The news on TV often doesn’t match up well with the news that actually affects most people. By that measure, I think the flu epidemic is the biggest story in the United States right now, with hospitals filled to overflowing across the nation.

Also, it is an excuse to draw something different than the rest of the pack of editorial cartoonists obsessed with President Donald Trump every day.

It is so nice to have an opportunity to draw a nasty monster. I thought about drawing a “flu bug” insect, like the Zika virus cartoon below ...

But the Zika epidemic was transmitted by roaming mosquitos. My “flu bug” looks a bit too much like a reptile.

The image at the right, from Wikipedia, shows what the “flu bug” actually looks like.

I don’t find this image to be very interesting; it has no eyes, or legs, or teeth, or snot.

If it was an amoeba shape, I could take some license with the shape to make arms and legs, but no.

Reptiles are threatening, so, what the hell. The flu is trouble for everybody, including me.

