Daryl Cagle: I Changed My Mind on This Hurricane Cartoon

Here’s a cartoon that I posted, and then decided to take down. Hurricane Irma was big and terrible, and when it did much less damage to Florida than expected, it looked like the story was fading from the news.

I thought that was a good time to take a shot at CNN for its silly “stand in the rain and talk breathlessly” coverage that was a big ratings booster for them.

We had a transition day when this seemed like it would be a good cartoon, but now we’re getting some terrible scenes of devastation from the U.S. Virgin Islands, which deserves breathless coverage. I thought the cartoon was insensitive and I took it down.

I’ll let the cartoon live here on my blog, just to remind me to do better next time!

