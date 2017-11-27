Daryl Cagle: Is Michael Flynn Flipping Out?

Pundits say that clues from former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lawyers tell them that he is ready to “flip” and testify against someone higher up — presumably President Donald Trump. Flynn has been under a lot of heat — or as I draw it, on top of a lot of heat, from special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Flynn is a wonderful character. His harsh face seems to perfectly describe his harsh character. Sometime you can tell a book by its cover.

Here are a couple of Flynn cartoons from my archives. I drew the first one when Flynn “resigned.”

Flynn is an albatross around Trump’s neck.

