Daryl Cagle: John McCain, Through the Eyes of a Political Cartoonist

John McCain Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)
By Daryl Cagle | August 29, 2018

I tell our cartoonists that if they draw urine in a cartoon, editors won’t want to print it. Here I am, not following my own advice. I’m probably also inviting some angry mail.

I don’t think President Donald Trump shed any tears over the death of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

I didn’t agree with his politics, but McCain was an interesting and likable character, and I usually drew him as a foil, suffering from events around him.

McCain certainly suffered from his poor choice of then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. Palin, a hockey mom, made a joke describing the “difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull,” the difference was “lipstick.”

John McCain Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

McCain’s opponent, Barack Obama, picked up on Palin’s joke, and dissed McCain’s “change” mantra, calling it “lipstick on a pig.” We had weeks of lipstick cartoons, like mine ...

John McCain Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

The big thing I didn’t like about McCain was that he was a hawk, in favor of jumping into every conflict in the world. I remember him singing “Bomb Bomb Iran” to the tune of The Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann.”

Obama warned Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad that using chemical weapons was a “red line”; when Obama didn’t attack Assad after the chemical weapons-use red line was crossed, McCain fumed.

John McCain Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

A big 2008 presidential debate was held on national TV at the University of Mississippi; Ole Miss hired me to do art for the debate, for its program, posters and visual theme for the event. Here’s what I drew.

John McCain Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

It was fun to be a small part of this debate. (The art fades out at the top because that’s where the title graphics went.)

Palin liked to accuse Obama of “palling around with a terrorist,” at every opportunity. During the campaign in 2008, the economy crashed and we went into the worst recession ever as financial institutions failed around the world and threatened a second depression.

Obama’s running mate, Joe Biden, described my cartoon below in great detail in multiple interviews for a news cycle, and Biden’s comments were spread all over the media.

John McCain Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

The economy suffered, but at least my cartoon had a good day.

McCain put Obama down for the fact that celebrities liked Obama, who had the support of Hollywood and rock stars and acted like a popular celebrity himself. The Republican base didn’t like Hollywood liberals, and didn’t like that Obama was perceived to be exciting while McCain was seen as dull.

The cartoon below doesn’t make much sense now, but at the time Britney Spears had just shaved her head and was caught by a photographer getting into a car while wearing no underwear.

John McCain Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

That sounds complicated now, but back then it was simple math.

I’ll miss John McCain.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.

