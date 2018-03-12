Daryl Cagle: Raising the Blood Pressure Surrounding Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un

Bloody hands are a standard cliché for editorial cartoonists so this is a pretty simple cartoon of President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. I thought I would make it more interesting by having the red blood be the only color in the cartoon.

This cartoon doesn’t really work for newspapers that only have black and white available. When papers have color available, they really want bright colors, and pulling back on the color might make them skip this one, even though the color is making a point here.

If another cartoonist asked me if he/she should do this, I’d probably tell them no. But, what the heck.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.