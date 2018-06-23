Daryl Cagle: Kryptonite and Donald Trump

There is a lot of Kryptonite around — and Kryptonite is deadly to Superman, who runs into the stuff all the time.
But Kryptonite never actually kills Superman, who — like President Donald Trump — just suffers a bit once in a while from the Kryptonite, then he moves on.
