Daryl Cagle: Los Angeles Teachers End Los Angeles Strike

The weeklong teacher strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District ended Tuesday. My teacher/wife returned to her school to vote on the settlement, which was approved by the United Teachers Los Angeles.

In case everyone forgot, here’s my Jan. 15 teacher strike cartoon.

I think the strike left teachers with a better sense of camaraderie, and even more disgust for Superintendent Austin Beutner and the school board.

Hey, sometime I have to draw local cartoons.

