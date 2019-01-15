Daryl Cagle: Los Angeles Teachers See Red in Strike

Teachers in Los Angeles went on strike Monday. My wife teaches math in the Los Angeles Unified School District and tells me that her colleagues are all charged up. The teachers have chosen to wear red as their strike color, so the picket lines and demonstrations have a coordinated look.

The teachers are unified in their disdain for LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner, a billionaire known for being pals with local power brokers. He did a stint as publisher of the Los Angeles Times, he was a failed candidate for mayor and he is a tireless promotor of privatizing schools.

Teachers love to deride Beutner for having no experience in education, although he created a lovely charity for giving eyeglasses to poor children and he’s a bigwig behind CalArts, the excellent, Disney-created art college in Valencia.

Beutner is seen as a union-busting oligarch and a bad guy in teachers’ circles.

We see red-clad groups of protesting teachers all over Los Angeles. I rarely draw local cartoons, but there’s good reason for this one. The local newspapers oppose the teachers so my cartoon may not get much news media exposure, but my wife will carry it on her sign.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.