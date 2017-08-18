Daryl Cagle: The Many Sides of Donald Trump

When President Donald Trump first came on the scene, the cartoonists started drawing Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan right away.
That annoyed me.
So much for that — with Trump’s comments that implied culpability and moral equivalency between Klansmen and Nazis and the people who protest against them.
