Daryl Cagle: Media Sharks Circling Donald Trump

The media feeding frenzy grows as more of President Donald Trump’s confidants “flip”!
Maybe I’ll draw a follow-up cartoon with blood in the water — no blood from Fox News, though; it may just deflate a little as scandals grow.
Remember the cartoon below? This shark cartoon was easy to draw because I had already gathered all of the logos!
— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.