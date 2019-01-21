Daryl Cagle: Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump Go All Tit for Tat

The tit for tat between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., looks like a lot of middle school nonsense, and inspired my cartoon. I decided to give them a lot of spittle, because the whole thing is a bit slimy.

This is a “pox on both their houses” cartoon, which tend to make everyone mad. Cartoons, like this one, that bash both sides equally, tend to get more reposts from “even-handed” editors.

