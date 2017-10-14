Daryl Cagle: Oh, Boy. Girl Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts have announced that they will allow girls to join, which is nice — but the girls will be in separate, all-girl troops. Putting them together in the same troops would be a step too far for the Boy Scouts, I guess.

This looks to me like the Boy Scouts aren’t really being more inclusive, they are just expanding into a new business, competing with the Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts don’t allow boys to be members, although they did announce that they would allow transgender girls who used to be boys to join, which they should have done all along, since transgender girls are girls.

All in all, I’m not impressed with the changes, which led to my cartoon about the Boy Scouts’ announcement. The cartoon is ambiguous, and doesn’t say much — just like the Boy Scouts’ new policy.

