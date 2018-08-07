Daryl Cagle: Paul Manafort Is Sporting a New Suit

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has lots of fancy, $15,000 suits from the House of Bijan, which seems to be the most expensive men’s clothing store around.

Customers shop at this store by appointment only, but I suspect that Manafort had the fancy tailor come to him. He paid clothing bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars by bank wire transfers, from his secret bank accounts on the island of Cyprus.

These bank accounts were so secret that Manafort claims to have known nothing about them — at least that’s what he claims to the IRS, not to his tailor.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.